Brierley Hill gym upgrade completed

The gym in Level Street now has the latest state-of-the-art equipment and a more modern look

The upgrade includes a brand-new women’s workout space including functional, flex and free weights capabilities.

There is also an improved flex area and brand new fixed pin and cable machines.

Squat racks, smith machines and benches have been replaced and there area new glute focused machines.

A spokesperson for PureGym, said: “We are delighted to bring PureGym Brierley Hill members a brand-new look and feel to their gym. The transformation is an exciting moment for the club and the upgrade will ensure members have access to the latest, state-of-the-art gym equipment to unlock their fitness potential and meet their fitness goals. We look forward to seeing everyone, both returning members and new ones with our open week running until July 7."