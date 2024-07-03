Halesowen motorcycle dealers cease trading

Customers visiting Streetbike in Dudley Road on Saturday found the premises shut and locked with a notice saying it was closed until further notice.

The premises, which had been open on Friday, is normally closed on a Sunday and Monday and no one could be contacted for comment.

MA-Shell (Motorcycles) is the company which trades as Streetbike – a dealer for Triumph, Yamaha and Suzuki.

It had housed the Triumph Birmingham West dealership since April 2018.

Hinckley-based Triumph confirm that the Birmingham West (Streetbike) dealership ceased trading on Friday.

It issued a statement saying: "We understand that Poppleton & Appleby have been appointed to manage proceedings and customers with unfulfilled transactions should contact them in the first instance to log their case.

"Customers with service work booked are advised not to travel to the dealership and should instead rebook with one of our alternative Triumph dealers.

"Any Triumph customers who have enquiries with which they require further assistance are encouraged to email after.sales@triumph.co.uk. Triumph will do our upmost to support customers of Triumph Birmingham West through this period and will look to reinstate local representation for the brand as soon as possible”

The STreetbike business has been at its current site – a former Comet store – sine the start of 2015.

It had previously been at Mucklow Hill, Halesowen, from 2000.

Former owner Gary Marshall died in 2019 and one of its directors Alexander Hogg had resigned on May 31 this year.

Its latest accounts to the end of November 2022 showed it had reserves of £757,649 and employed 19. At the time of the move to Dudley Road it was employing 35.

Messages on Streetbike's Facebook page said that some customers had their motorbikes inside the premises for servicing and they had been unable to retrieve them.

There were suggestions that the business, which dates from 1982, may have gone into voluntary liquidation.

The Streetbike website is still in operation.