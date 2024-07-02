Vehicle distributor opens new headquarters

It is on the site where the company has operated for nearly 60 years.

The firm supplies and services Volvo trucks and buses throughout the Midlands.

The flagship depot on Bentley Mill Way was opened by Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks, and Christian Coolsaet, managing director of Volvo Trucks UK and Ireland.

Following the official opening ceremony, Hartshorne hosted a customer event featuring a display of vintage trucks and modern energy-efficient vehicles, including the original Volvo P1800 sports car driven by Roger Moore in the 60s TV series The Saint.

James Cowen, managing director of Hartshorne said: “We’re proud of our long association with the Midlands and we’re pleased this will continue for many years to come. Our depot in Walsall has been operating since the 1960s and it has now undergone an incredible transformation that will ensure we can stay on the same site.

“We were delighted that the leadership of Volvo and some of our customers were able to join us at recent events. I’d like to thank everybody across the region and our staff, past and present, for their wonderful support over the years.”

The original depot, built in 1966 by local businessman Alfred T Hartshorne, the company’s heritage dates back to the 1920s when Alfred’s father started a transport business using army-surplus lorries from the First World War.

Mr Coolsaet said: “This investment by Hartshorne Group has created a flagship dealership within one of the road transport heartlands of the UK. It’s ideally positioned and equipped to support both current and future generations of products, particularly as more fleets introduce zero tailpipe emission battery electric trucks.

“From a sustainability perspective, it sets the benchmark for a modern dealership and provides a fantastic working environment for the team, giving them the space and facilities to deliver a first-class service to our customers.”