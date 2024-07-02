Rising star at Crowe makes national ‘35 under 35’ list

It showcases the accounting industry's rising stars aged under 35, featuring those who have made great contributions to the field and their individual firms.

Ross Prince, managing partner for Crowe’s Midlands and South West offices, said it was wonderful to see Jack Edmonds being recognised.

“He has always brought energy, creativity and tenacity when helping his clients, his team and his community.

"I have been fortunate to see him develop into a skilled advisor who gets a buzz from helping business owners solve problems and implement changes which make a difference. We are proud to have him on our team."

Mr Edmonds, who is director of accounts and outsourcing at Crowe UK’s Oldbury office, said: “It’s an honour to have been recognised in the Accountancy Age ‘35 under 35 awards’.

“This is testament to the hard work, passion and quality of the people at Crowe who deliver exceptional service for their clients.

“This recognition also highlights the positive contribution Crowe has made to my career and how the firm nurtures young talent, supporting them on their journey of success.

"I pride myself as a trusted advisor to our clients, delivering a valuable, effective, and rewarding service.”

Mr Edmonds joined Crowe UK in 2011 as an AAT school leaver and quickly progressed through the ranks to Director at the age of 31.

He is also an accredited Mindshop Advisor and received the Mindshop Rising Star Award in 2020.

His success has been a major factor in the growth of the business solutions team in the Midlands region.

When he joined the team 13 years ago, there were just eight members of staff. Today the team is 50-strong and continuing to grow.

Mr Edmonds added: “These awards prove that living Crowe’s values – We Care, We Share, We Invest, We Grow – allows you to develop a culture of success."