New occupiers bring Bilston commercial estate to capacity

Acting on behalf of Mileway, the business has let Unit B1-3 and Unit C at Oxford Street Industrial Estate in Bilston to a communications equipment specialist and an accident repairs firm respectively.

The 15,100 sq ft Unit B1-3 has been let to Sharkrack (UK) and the 18,014 sq ft Unit C to AVL 1.

The state is located on Vulcan Road off the main A41 Oxford Street.

Unit C, comprising of a single two-bay warehouse with an office extension, warehouse lighting, new LED lighting, two roller shutter doors to the front elevations and one to side elevation, ground and first floor office accommodation, WCs, demised parking and a yard, is now being fitted out for occupation by established auto repairs specialist AVL 1 Touch, as it adds another site to its nationwide network of repair centres, while Unit B1-3, made up of three end/mid-terrace single-bay industrial buildings with warehouse lighting , new LED lighting, three roller shutter doors to the front elevations, ground floor office accommodation, WCs and demised parking, will be occupied by communications manufacturer and wholesaler Sharkrack.

Neil Slade, who oversaw both lettings, said: “With demand for well-appointed, good-quality industrial stock within the West Midlands continuing to outstrip supply, Mileway undertook a comprehensive refurbishment at this estate in order to capitalise on the ongoing requirement.

“Acting for the landlord, we achieved headline rents in the region of £7 per sq ft, securing 10-year terms on both opportunities, with a five-year break term on Unit B1-3. Such swift deals further reinforce the benefits of investing in quality site refurbishments at what remains a crucial time within the sector."