MD of the year award

He was named best training and development programmes CEO 2024 (Staffordshire).

Mr Colbourne was named as the winner due to his unparalleled leadership, dedication and innovation across the training and development sector.

Now in their third year, the awards shine a light on those who have shown true excellence in leadership, commitment, and determination over the past 12 months.

Rob has worked for Walsall-based training provider Performance Through People since 1994 and held the role of MD since 2004, until acquiring the business in January 2024 and becoming CEO.

During his career, Rob has been a driving force behind the launch of The Ladder apprenticeship campaign and awarded an OBE in 2022 for services to skills and apprenticeships.

He said: “The award is a testament to work of my PTP colleagues who work tirelessly to provide an exceptional training and apprenticeship provision across the region.

“I’m immensely proud to be named as best training and development programme CEO, supporting people through training and development opportunities is something I have always, and will continue to be passionate about.”

Performance Through People managing director Carolyn Stokes added: “This is a great achievement for Rob, and the team here at PTP are proud to have Rob at the helm, guiding the business forward.”