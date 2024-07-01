Housebuilder appoints new West Midlands managing director

It follows the planned retirement of Dominic Harman at the business in Solihull.

He will be succeeded by Helen Lewis.

The Mercia division builds new homes across the West Midlands, including Birmingham, Shropshire and Staffordshire.

Mr Harman has worked at Barratt and David Wilson Homes since March 2019, though he has been part of the housebuilding industry for 49 years. At just 16 years old, Dominic worked as an apprentice carpenter and joiner.

He said:: “The Mercia division is a fantastic all round award-winning team who are dedicated to success in everything we do. Helen will bring fresh and diverse ideas and has a wealth of experience, gained in the industry and in her operations Director role to lead Mercia to even greater things. I can see how ambitious she is for her new and challenging role and that will be infectious for the team.

“My thanks to everyone at Mercia, past and present. I will look back fondly over such a successful time that we all have shared and know that by supporting Helen, Mercia will continue on the path to even greater achievements for the benefit of our internal and external partners.”

Helen Lewis began her career in contracting, working on large demolition and remediation projects for a range of clients, including housebuilders. Subsequently, Helen worked for a number of national housebuilders before joining Barratt Developments as a regional operations director in 2021.

She said: “As managing director, it is my responsibility to drive the business forward to deliver our growth forecast whilst motivating our talented team and maintaining our reputation as a quality housebuilder.

“I’m excited to be working with a team of hugely experienced people who have achieved great construction accolades whilst consistently delivering five star customer service. Barratt and David Wilson Homes genuinely invests in its people and welcomes anyone with drive and talent.

“Housebuilding is an exciting and fast paced industry which provides incredible opportunities for career progression. With so many different roles available, there is truly something for everyone, regardless of background or skillset.”