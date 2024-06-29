Landlord seeking new contractor to finish homes left half-built in Black Country town

Construction work at the site of the former Middleton Paper Company on the historic Eagle Works site overlooking Somerford Place in Willenhall town centre ground to a halt.

It was being built by contractor Fitzpatrick Group on behalf of social homes landlord GreenSquareAccord. No work has been done on the properties since earlier this year.

Now the landowner is seeking a new partner to finish up the £8 million scheme so that families and other tenants can move in as soon as possible.