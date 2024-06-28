Open day at city's new reuse site

The hub at Dixon Street takes in surplus and end-of-line materials from construction sites, builders' merchants and the supply chain and puts them to good use by giving communities and small businesses access to low-cost building products. It has a shop and workspace for offering community skills workshops

A corporate launch event is also planned for July 10 from 10.30am to 12 noon. Register with debbie.ward@rebuildsite.co.uk

The free-to-attend open day will run from 10.30am to 2.30pm. It will also mark the start of selling construction materials, including timber, bricks, pipes and tiles, at on average 50 per cent off retail price.

The hub is a collaboration between The Rebuild Site community interest company and Wolverhampton charity All Saints Action Network's Wood Saints wood recycling and reuse enterprise.

Debbie Ward, director (circular economy and projects) for The Rebuild Site community interest company and The Reuse Hub, Wolverhampton, said it had been set up with the help of grant funding from the West Midlands Combined Authority.

"The corporate event is an opportunity for businesses and organisations that would like to get involved in donating to find out more at a presentation and meet our team.

"The project also helps businesses to reduce their carbon emissions. We stop materials – mostly brand new – from going into skips and then being incinerated or going to landfill.

"We can collect from within a 25-mile radius of Wolverhampton," she explained.

Charities and community groups can apply to receive some materials for free

To find out more about The Reuse Hub call 01902 556683 or visit its Facebook page TheReuseHubWolverhampton.