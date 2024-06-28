Economic update for Black Country Chamber members

Members will be the first to receive an insight into the local economy as economic data on the Black Country is revealed on July 11.

They can sign up to attend the second quarter data reveal event at the Mercure Birmingham West Hotel in West Bromwich.

The event will reveal the results of the Black Country Chamber of Commerce’s second quarterly economic survey of 2024, which was completed by businesses across the region.

Chamber chief executive Sarah Moorhouse said: “Taking place a week after the general election, our next QES event will be revealing data on sales trends, recruitment, cashflow and investment at an important time for businesses.

“The QES is the most authoritative national business confidence survey, with the results being watched closely by both HM Treasury and the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee.

“The event is a great opportunity to gain a picture of the local and national economy as well as network with other Black Country businesses.”

Guest speakers will give their analysis of what the data means for businesses and talk about this quarter's theme of carbon emissions and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

Together with experts from Auditel, Mercia Group Services, Lord Combustion Services and Hadley Group, the event will discuss what businesses should know about carbon emissions, options to reduce them and how organisations can expect to be impacted by carbon regulations. There will also be a question-and-answer session and the opportunity for attendees to share their thoughts.

The event follows the chamber’s first quarter data reveal event, which took place in April.

Black Country Chamber of Commerce members can book a place free of charge for the second quarter event at www.blackcountrychamber.co.uk/events