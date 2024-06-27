Local people invited to St George's neighbourhood big reveal

Since the spring, four award-winning teams of architects have been working up their vision for the brownfield five-acre plot – a key gateway site for the city.

It was part of a competition organised by City of Wolverhampton Council, social impact developers Capital&Centric and the Royal Institute of British Architects.

The architect teams will now unveil their respective ideas at a free event at Wulfrun Hall, University of Wolverhampton at the Halls, North Street, on Wednesday, July 17.

Anyone is welcome to attend the showcase to be hosted by architect Angela Brady, a past president of RIBA who is overseeing the competition.

Visitors can choose from one of two sessions – either 3pm or 5.30pm – and can expect a Dragon’s Den style format, as each of the four shortlisted teams get 10 minutes to pitch their vision for the new neighbourhood.

Attendees will then get a chance to wander around, speak to the teams to explore their ideas and provide valuable local feedback. It’ll be the first time that the designs will be seen in public since the competition launched.

Speaking ahead of the event, Angela Brady said: “It is a testament to the scale of opportunity at St George’s that we’ve had 11 highly-regarded architects practices forming four teams for this competition. They’ve been collaborating to come up with diverse and inclusive designs to ensure the new neighbourhood sets a high benchmark for well-considered regeneration in Wolverhampton.

“Each of the designs shows great promise and creativity and we can’t wait to show them to the city. We’re encouraging as many people as possible to come and joins us for the community presentations and feedback session. Visitors will be able to see what the teams have come up with and let us know which designs they like.”

Social impact developers Capital&Centric are aiming to replicate the approach they have successfully delivered in other cities, attracting investment into imaginative and creative communities that feature restored historic buildings alongside contemporary new builds, as well as providing lush green public gardens.

The intention for the former Sainsbury’s supermarket site is for a neighbourhood with hundreds of homes, community spaces and green streets, centred around a repurposed Grade II listed church. It is anticipated to feature shops, workspaces, cafe bars and lots of community open space.

The new neighbourhood will link to the £61million City Learning Quarter set to open in 2025.

John Moffat, joint managing director at Capital&Centric, said: “We all share the ambition to make St George’s the jewel in Wolverhampton’s crown. We want to see an exciting neighbourhood that people can be proud of, where there’s something for everyone – whether that’s homes to attract more people to live in the city centre or new places to shop and hang out. The competition has secured some brilliant architects to focus their attention on the city’s future and we can’t wait to start showing what they’ve been cooking up.”

Anyone who wants to attend one of the two showcase events should register in advance at https://stgeorges.eventbrite.co.uk/

The teams set to present are: Ash Sakula, Turner Works and Archio; Henley Halebrown, Studio Weave and APPARATA; Metropolitan Workshop, Studio Bark and Mole and Mikhail Riches and Periscope.