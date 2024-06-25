Wolverhampton city centre pub to close temporarily for renovation

The Lych Gate Tavern is part of the Kingswinford-based Black Country Ales chain.

The closure of the pub in Lich Gates, off Queen Square, will enable the bar to be refitted and carpets to be replaced.

It will take effect from July 1 to 11.

The pub was converted from offices and first opened its doors in August 2012.

The building is one of the oldest timber-framed buildings in the city and has a Georgian frontage dating from 1726.

It has since won a number of awards from the city branch of the Campaign for Real Ale including pub of the year.

Black Country Ales is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.