Theme park partners with Wolves for new season

The Staffordshire resort will support the club’s family-focused offerings for the upcoming season, including sponsorship of the family enclosure, support for the Young Wolves membership programmes and becoming the main partner of match day mascot experiences.

Drayton Manor was awarded the UK’s best value theme park accolade at the 2023 UK Theme Park Awards.

The theme park features rides and attractions including The Wave and Frontier Falls. There is also a 15-acre zoo, housing more than 500 animals from across the world.

Wolves season ticket holders and members will be able to take advantage of savings, with Drayton Manor Resort providing special offers and exclusive discount codes, that will be shared with fans throughout the season. They will also offer a free theme park admission ticket to all match day mascots during the season.

Victoria Lynn, managing director of Drayton Manor Resort, said: “2024 is set to be Drayton Manor’s biggest year yet, and this exciting new partnership is a key part of that. As the Wolves’ official new family partner for 2024-2025, the sponsorship brings together two of the Midland’s cultural powerhouses – each representing family, fun and community. We couldn’t be more excited for kick-off.”

Russell Jones, Wolves general manager for marketing and commercial growth, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Drayton Manor Resort to the pack and are looking forward to kicking off an exciting season of fun and family thrills together.

“As one of the leading family attractions in the West Midlands, we’re delighted that Drayton Manor Resort will be supporting our own family offerings, and we’re excited to be working together to enhance the match day experience for our loyal young fans.

“We also have some exciting event plans in the pipeline so keep an eye on Wolves and Drayton Manor channels for the latest updates.”