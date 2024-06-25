PP Control & Automation duo named in Top 100 manufacturing professionals list

Malcolm Condon and Richard Spears, People Partner and Marketing Manager of PP Control & Automation respectively, received the honour in front of 250 people at the NEC in Birmingham.

Hosted by The Manufacturer and Nineteen Group, the competition recognised their achievements as an inspirational leader and a digital transformer, two crucial roles in helping the strategic manufacturing outsourcing specialist to accelerate revenues towards £36 million this year.

The duo will now be responsible for helping to host educational visits to the company’s facility in Cheslyn Hay, provide thought leadership in the sector and sign up to be STEM ambassadors.

“People are the heartbeat of our business, so it’s great to get recognition for some of the initiatives we’ve put in place to support their personal development,” explained Mr Condon.

“Manufacturing is such an important sector for our economy and the more we can do to celebrate the people behind the scenes the better. The UK is enjoying a surge in popularity, but we desperately need to ensure we are bridging the skills gap by attracting more young people into the industry.

“This isn’t just about getting boots on the shopfloor, it’s a holistic approach that focuses on culture across our business.”

Mr Spears has been involved in the manufacturing world for more than 18 years.

He has transformed PP Control & Automation’s approach to market segmentation, customer acquisition and internal and external brand values, including significant use of Artificial Intelligence to map out new sectors of interest.

He places digital communication at its core, using a range of social media platforms, e-marketing, and video to tell the PP C&A story and some of the pain points the company solves, such as fluctuating capacity, solving production bottlenecks and increasing speed to market.

PP Control & Automation employs 230 people at its state-of-the-art factory.