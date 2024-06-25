Lord Combustion Services helps mental health charity

Oldbury-based Lord has become a corporate partner for Kaleidoscope Plus Group to back Creating Suicide Safe Communities, which aims to improve society by reducing the incidence of suicide and self-harm.

Lord Combustion Services has provided financial support to back the charity project, which will reach out to target groups and help the community through raising awareness while offering education and training.

Established in 1973, Kaleidoscope Plus Group provides mental health support to thousands of people across the UK. Based in West Bromwich High Street, the group’s dedicated staff support those needing to access a range of mental health services.

Through the new campaign, Kaleidoscope Plus Group will provide information on suicide prevention services and offer a crisis text service, counselling, wellbeing services and support groups to raise awareness, promote access to support and ensure long-term community health.

Kaleidoscope Plus Group chief executive Calum​​​​ Nisbet commented: “We are pleased the team at Lord Combustion Services have partnered with us to deliver a project which will develop skills, knowledge, confidence and encourage support for a suicide-safer community and through doing so we will save lives, together.

“This campaign will empower the community through workshops and follow up sessions to understand the prevalence and impact of suicide, consider attitudes, myths and stigma.

“Thanks to the support of Lord Combustion Services and our valued partners we will also explore language and challenges, recognise risk factors and the ‘signs’ of someone at risk so people understand how to safely intervene and safety plan for the future.”

Lord Combustion Services managing director Stuart Smith said: “As a community-based business, we recognise the important work by Kaleidoscope Plus Group in tackling the challenges we face as a society around suicide and mental health.

“We are pleased to support their work as a corporate partner to ensure help is made available to those who need it the most.”

Operating since 1982, Lord has a team of nearly 50 staff working with more than 1,000 customers.

The heating specialist recently funded a new Toyota Yaris for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity so the pre-hospital organisation can continue to receive blood and blood products for its lifesaving service.

The company won the outstanding support for the Armed Forces prize at the 2023 Black Country Chamber of Commerce Business Awards for its work with service personnel.

Anyone wanting urgent help can text ‘TeamKPG’ to 85258. Shout 85258 is a free, confidential, 24/7 text messaging service for anyone in the UK struggling to cope. Or visit: www.kaleidoscopeplus.org.uk/urgent-help/