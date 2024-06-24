Greggs opens new store at Merry Hill shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites.

The Merry Hill shop has indoor seating and will be open Monday to Friday 7am to 9pm, Saturday 7am to 7pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm.

Shop manager Lyndsey Broome said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Merry Hill has brought three new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, added: "It’s fantastic to see a brand like Greggs that is so popular with our visitors invest in even more space at Merry Hill.

"This is the latest example of popular and emerging food and drinks brands choosing the centre to grow their presence, following on from the recent openings of wagamama, ASK Italian Wingstop, and Sides, with smash burger specialists Boo coming soon.

“It’s an exciting time at the centre as we continue to evolve our fashion, food and drink, and leisure offering, while delivering hours and hours of entertainment, to expand how friends and family can spend their time at Merry Hill.”