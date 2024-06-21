New store has opened at Cannock designer outlet

It opened for business at the Cannock shops complex on Thursday, June 20.

Rituals has joined more than 80 brands such as Coach, Kate Spade, Hugo Boss, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Nike, Adidas and Under Armour at the designer outlet which launched in 2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rituals to our growing collection of premium lifestyle brands at our centre, ofering guests luxurious products at great value we know they will lov,"" said centre manager David Jackson.

Rituals includes The Ritual of Sakura collection, which is inspired by the Japanese flower-viewing tradition of Hanami.

Annemarie Forsyth, managing director of Rituals Cosmetics (UK & Ireland), said: “We’re thrilled to be opening a brand-new store in the Designer Outlet West Midlands. The outlet hosts over 80 stores, featuring some of the most renowned names in fashion, accessories, footwear, and lifestyle products. We’re excited to be joining a fabulous calibre of luxury and high street retailers."

Rituals Cosmetics has a range of body care, home fragrances and natural skin care products.

It was founded in Amsterdam in 2000 and is now present in 36 countries with 1,000 stores, 3,000 shop-in-shops, five body spas and the world’s first mind spa.