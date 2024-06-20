Store is net zero pioneer

One is in Streethay near to the co-operative society's Lichfield headquarters.

The store in Streethay Local Centre, Yoxall Way, opened in May 2023 and features solar panels on the roof.

All four have received Energy Performance Certificates of A or higher, showing the society’s commitment to energy efficiency. Streethay rates A.

Central Co-op and its programme delivery team implemented a variety of innovative strategies with harnessing the power of solar energy a cornerstone of the Ssociety’s sustainability initiatives.

Last year it started its green energy self-sufficiency initiative to install solar panels across 185 of its retail and funeral locations.

Robin Tutt, property project delivery manager at Central Co-op, who oversaw the completion of Hethersett and Stanton, the two carbon negative stores, said: “Our green energy initiative really shows the impact that effectively utilising roof space can generate. Central Co-op owns the building where our store in Hethersett is located, plus three small trading units on the site which add an extra 3,000 sq ft of roofing for us to utilise for solar panels. And although we lease the building for our new store in Stanton, we were sure to work with our landlord to specify solar panels as part of the build.”

Central Co-op also prioritised the adoption of energy-efficient appliances throughout its stores. From state-of-the-art refrigeration cases to LED lighting and low-energy air conditioning systems, these technologies collectively contribute to a substantial reduction in electricity consumption.