New owners for Wolverhampton consultancy

The full acquisition of the company – which has offices in Wolverhampton and a regional presence in London – cements a two-year working relationship between Mabbett and Crestwood Environmental.

The deal will significantly enhance the technical resources and service offering of the combined group, which will number more than 150 people, whilst also extending its reach to cover the entire UKadding to current Mabbett offices in Anglesey, Belfast, Cardiff, Carlisle, Dublin, Dundee, Edinburgh, Forres, Glasgow, Inverness, Leicester, Manchester and Winchester.

Mabbett managing director Derek McNab said: “We are excited to welcome the Crestwood Environmental team into Mabbett in a deal that we believe will bring huge benefits to the clients of both companies going forward, not to mention the new opportunities that the enhanced service offering will bring.

“Having enjoyed a successful working relationship with the Crestwood Environmental team as contractor/sub-contractor and vice versa, we have long admired their people, values and capabilities – they are a talented and fun team to work with! There are great synergies between the technical teams in the landscape architecture, planning and cultural heritage space but also some complementary skillsets and services in their environmental and ecological teams that will extend our geographical reach in England. I am excited to see what our combined team can do together in the years ahead.”

Crestwood Environmental managing director Karl Jones commented: “It’s fantastic news to announce that we have joined the Mabbett team at what is an exciting time for both companies. There is so much appetite and opportunity in the marketplace right now for the services we both offer and, together, we will be able to enhance our service offering to our clients locally, nationally and internationally.

“I am also delighted for our Midlands and London based technical and business support teams as they work on new projects, fulfil new experiences and reach their full career potential by joining the Mabbett team. We have a bright future ahead."

Acquiring Crestwood Environmental is Mabbett’s fourth major strategic investment since transitioning into Inverness-based investment company, GEG Capital. Mabbett previously acquired GH Johnston, Nevis Environmental and GEP Environmental. The deal comes on the back of another year of double-digit growth at Mabbett in which time they have grown to 150 staff across the UK.

GEG Capital director Jia MacKenzie said: “We welcome the Crestwood Environmental team into Mabbett. With excellent values, reputation and capabilities in their field, we see them as a perfect match for Mabbett, and expect it to be a catalyst for further growth both regionally and sector-wise. Alongside Mabbett MD, Derek McNab, we look forward to working with Karl Jones and their team to pursue the abundant opportunities in a growing sector.”.

Crestwood Environmental was established in 1994 and provides environmental consultancy expertise.