CMBC teams up with Villa

CMBC will hold the pouring rights at Villa Park, delivering a new, wide range of choices for supporters from its portfolio of brands including Carlsberg Pilsner, Birrificio Angelo Poretti, Somersby Cider, 1664 and Brooklyn Pilsner.

They will be served in all concourse and hospitality concessions from the start of the 2024-2025 season

CMBC will also support the installation of new bars and facilities across the stadium as part of the wider development of offerings at Villa Park.

Chris Heck, president of business operations, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with a truly iconic brewer that is not only aligned with our vision but will also give supporters more choice than ever before from their first-class, globally recognisable line of products.

“They will be invaluable in the revamp of our kiosk and hospitality provisions as we look to take our fan experience to new heights.”

Carl Middleton, vice president of on trade sales at Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company, added: “We are incredibly excited to partner with Aston Villa and bring our exceptional range of lager and cider to fans at Villa Park. This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing the match day experience with top-quality drinks and innovative service. We look forward to being a part of the vibrant community at Villa Park and contributing to the exciting developments ahead.”

The partnership with CMBC marks a significant step in improving the match day experience for Aston Villa fans, providing them with a variety of beverage options and upgraded facilities.