Big night of celebrations ahead at Express & Star Business Awards

The winners of the 11 categories in the Express & Star Business Awards 2024 will be revealed at a glittering black-tie dinner in Wolverhampton's Civic Hall.

The awards, which are due to be attended by more than 300 guests, also mark the first event in the newspaper's 150th anniversary celebrations.

The event has moved this year to the new University of Wolverhampton at The Halls complex after being held at Wolverhampton racecourse for several years.

Finalists are from businesses of all sizes and from a wide range of sectors with some new categories including employee of the year and hospitality, leisure and retail business of the year.

The Express & Star's new editor Mark Drew will be presenting the final award of the evening – business of the year.

"This event is an opportunity to celebrate many remarkable achievements and I wish all of the finalists the best of luck," he said.

He also thanked all of the sponsors for their generous support.

Central television weatherman and former EastEnders actor Des Coleman is the compere for the awards and three-course dinner.

The awards will also be raising money for the Midlands Air Ambulance.

A full list of all the winners will be featured in tomorrow's edition and photographs from the night will feature on Saturday.

You will also be able to read all about the awards and the winners online after the three-course dinner on expressandstar.com.