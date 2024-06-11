Mouthguards firm teams up with Marvel

Originally founded in 2014 by former Manchester University students Ewan Jones and George Dyer, the business began with a mission to make sports mouthguards more fun and desirable so that athletes could better express themselves and play with more confidence, which the Marvel collection fully represents.

The Marvel mouthguard collection incorporates innovative JawSecure technology.

The launch follows SAFEJAWZ achieving a King’s Award for Enterprise. It was recognised for excellence in International trade.

SAFEJAWZ now protects over a million athletes around the world, from grassroots level up to world champions, including elite athletes such as England rugby star Joe Marler, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI.

George Dyer, co-founder of SAFEJAWZ, said: “The Marvel Collection represents our brand ethos perfectly, allowing athletes of all levels to feel confident and bold, transforming a stereotypically known nuisance piece of kit into something you can wear with pride, that is both stylish and comfortable.

“From first developing the SAFEJAWZ concept in the spare room of our student house in Manchester to now partnering with powerhouse brand Marvel to offer an innovative new range of mouthguards to athletes of all ages, the collection represents a really exciting milestone.”