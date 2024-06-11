LCP welcomes new team members

The business’ new associate director – credit manager is Careen Haines, who brings more than 30 years’ experience in credit management. Joining LCP at Kingswinford from Savills, Careen is experienced at analysing risk and implementing effective credit policies.

Careen Haines said: “When the opportunity to work for LCP arose, I was thrilled at the prospect. The business continues to redefine retail. I look forward to my role working for a business that creates some stand-out destinations in a way that continues to drive increasing footfall. ”

Joining Careen at this time is Craig Dodds who joins the Scotland office asset manager whilst Luke Neville takes on the role of European financial accountant. Gary Boulter also joins the estates department as construction manager and Adon Emery as sales ledger administrator.

LCP has seen its staffing levels increase by almost 60 per cent in two years to over 285 while expanding its portfolio of managed UK properties by 40 assets. It now owns and manages one of the largest, privately held commercial property portfolios in the UK with major recent acquisitions including: Princes Square in Glasgow, The Centre Livingston, M Westhill in Aberdeenshire, Antelope Retail Park in Southampton and M Park Alexandra in Grimsby.

James Buchanan, group managing director, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Careen and all of the new team members at a time when the business is focused on acquisitions and strategic growth. We are committed to ensuring that the very best people are brought into the company that can help us to thrive in a challenging real estate market.”

M Core has £300 million available to invest for assets ranging from £2m to £250m and portfolios up to £150m and is actively seeking sites for acquisition.

LCP UK’s flagship industrial and business estate is Multipark Pensnett, Kingswinford, which at 185 acres is one of the largest secure industrial estates in Europe and home to almost 200 companies.