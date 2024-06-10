Middleton Foods fed local community in celebration of National Fish and Chip Day

Employees from the family-owned and operated food manufacturer served freshly cooked fish and chips to over 100 people at the Willenhall CHART Community Hub on Tuesday, June 4.

Ryan Baker, Sales manager of Middleton Foods, said: “Middleton Foods has long been a supporter of National Fish and Chip Day, and as a headline sponsor once again, we’re especially proud to be involved in this year’s event when it’s the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. We always love to get involved and support our community, and we’ve long been associated with the Willenhall CHART Community Hub."

Middleton Foods is leading supplier of batter mixes, breadings and chip shop staples like curry sauce.