Former owner of famous Beatties building hit with £1 million bankruptcy petition

The Insolvency and Companies Court made the order against Pragnesh Modhwadia,

Mr Modhwadia is the sole director of SSYS Beatties, which was formed in 2019 to redevelop the landmark building after buying it for £3 million.

He had drawn up plans to turn the building into 300 apartments, with retail use retained for the ground floor.

But in October last year, the Express & Star revealed that SSYS Beatties had been placed into receivership after defaulting on a loan.

Mr Modhwadia's debts relate to law firm Axiom Ince, which Mr Modhwadia was head of. The company collapsed last year after a £64 million black hole was found in its client account.

The application was unopposed as Mr Modhwadia did not attend the hearing.

Fraud squad officers searched premises belonging to Mr Modhwadia in November as part of an investigation into the missing £64 million.

The Beatties building was this year bought by the Middlesex-based Eden group, which plans to press ahead with the redevelopment plans.

Construction work is due to recommence in July.