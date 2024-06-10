The 4.3-acre site off Orton Lane in Wombourne was purchased by Bellway Strategic Land and its team successfully promoted the land for residential development in the local plan.

Bellway’s West Midlands division has now submitted a full planning application to South Staffordshire Council to build the 22 private and 10 affordable homes.

The affordable properties would be available through low-cost rent, shared ownership or the Government’s First Homes scheme, whereby first-time buyers can buy with a price reduction of between 30 and 50 per cent.

Fergus Thomas, strategic land director for the Central region, said: “This land has been identified by the local authority as a suitable location for housing and remains allocated for residential use in the emerging local plan.