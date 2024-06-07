Peaky Blinders producers change hands

Banijay UK has bought Caryn Mandabach Productions.

CMP’s back catalogue and projects transfer to Banijay UK, with the buyer managing all future content, including series, spin-offs and brand ventures, relating to the intellectual property.

This includes the recently announced Peaky Blinders movie.

CMP will continue operating under the new name Garrison Drama, with creative director Jamie Glazebrook remaining in post.

Existing and new programmes produced by Garrison Drama will be distributed by Banijay Rights.

Banijay UK chief executive Patrick Holland said: "We are so excited to be announcing that Caryn's company, CMP, is being fully acquired by Banijay, and are delighted that she's agreed to a separate development deal with us, and we look forward to future collaborations.”