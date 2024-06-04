PR agency expands international skillset with new appointment

Dr Giudici brings more than 10 years of experience in delivering integrated campaigns for global companies across industrial automation, manufacturing and life safety.

Before joining Stone Junction, he worked at deep tech B2B agency Publitek (part of the Next 15 Group) and its legacy brand, Technical Associates Group.

In his previous role, Dr Giudici delivered multiple demand generation and awareness campaigns for leading brands, including Honeywell, Lenovo, DuPont and Eaton.

"A key part of Stone Junction’s mission is to be the biggest independent PR agency outside London and Marco’s appointment will help drive the growth to make that a reality,” explained Richard Stone, managing director at Stone Junction. “With over a decade of technical B2B PR experience and bilingual skillset, he is well placed to lead international PR campaigns for companies looking to raise brand awareness with global audiences.”

Born and bred in Milan, Giudici is fluent in both English and Italian and adds to the team’s international skillset. He combines his 360-degree marcom experience with research and journalistic skills.

“I am excited about joining a diverse team of creative PR professionals, marketers, writers and scientists who strive to transform how STEM companies market themselves,” commented Dr Giudici. “I look forward to bringing my marcom, content and research skills to the table, helping cutting-edge companies in engineering and science take their brands to the next level.”

Dr Giudici’s appointment follows Stone Junction’s recent expansion with the addition of account executive Lydia Richards and account manager Ian Bolland.