Principal contractor moves into new HQ in Cannock

Inco Contracts has spent more than £77,000 fitting out Crestwood House to meet its ambitious growth plans, delivering a 2,000 sq ft office space split across two floors.

The detached building, which is 20 per cent bigger than its previous location, provides solar photovoltaics, electric car charging points and superior IT provision with triple internet speeds and a move to a new cloud-based server system.

As well as boosting operational performance and reducing its carbon footprint, the company has also created enhanced facilities for staff, with larger break-out areas, private parking and state-of-the-art conference call capabilities.

It has also introduced virtual dartboards to allow regional office tournaments.

Managing director David Cotterill said: “This is an important move for the business and will give us the additional space and high-quality facilities we need to maximise new opportunities.

“Our HQ is a real nerve centre and provides administrative functions for our Stevenage and Warrington offices, as well as a logistically perfect location for serving contracts across the Midlands.”

He added: “When Sam Norton and I completed the management buyout in 2020, we employed 13 people and revenues had just touched £12 million. Fast forward four years, and the office move is part of a journey that should see us hit £40m sales by the close of 2024 with staff levels hitting around 40.”

Inco Contracts is a specialist in industrial and commercial refurbishment schemes across the UK, completing hundreds of projects every year.

These often tend to be turnkey in nature and involve the company working alongside architects, designers, and landlords to bring warehouse and office space back to life or to the required modern-day standards.

Services provided range from industrial roof and cladding, dilapidation schemes, building services, mechanical and electrical installations, and soft strip-outs as well as heritage and conservation work.

£14.6 million of jobs have been instructed in the first four months of 2024, as well as the successful formation of new partnerships with six new building consultancy clients. This follows the Cannock firm’s best trading month in February, with £8.6m instructed in a single month.

Sam Norton, operations director at Inco Contracts, said: “Our track record for delivering on time and to budget, overcoming some complex issues along the way, is really starting to pay off. This approach is resulting in growth across all our offices in the Midlands, the North West, and the South East.

“We’re also in the processing of expanding into the South West and Wales, with the appointment of a new regional director, followed by a new office in this area.”

He concluded: “There has been a lot of recruitment this year, not just to meet the needs of existing projects, but to ensure we have the capacity to support ongoing and future tenders.

“We’ve introduced some extremely talented and specialist individuals to the business in recent months, who are having a huge impact on our tender success rates and project delivery.”