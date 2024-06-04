First aid training company secures six-figure funding package to grow

Safe Haven Training, based in Cannock, secured a joint six-figure sum from business investment specialists UKSE and ART Business Loans.

Established in 2012, Safe Haven Training deliver high quality workplace first aid and health and safety training courses to schools, nurseries, councils and businesses across the West Midlands.

The funding will enable Safe Haven Training to realise their growth plans by investing in a CRM system and employ an additional four members of staff to deliver training across the region.

Rather than receiving funding from mainstream lenders, Safe Haven Training was introduced to UKSE and ART Business Loans by Lichfield based Source Business Finance.

Welcoming the investment, Safe Haven Training owner Shane Bryan said: “To meet demand we are currently using sub-contractors to deliver our training but the funding from UKSE and ART will allow us to recruit additional trainers to join our team of highly qualified professionals.”

UKSE regional executive Mike Lowe added: “At UKSE one of our main aims is to help businesses grow and create employment opportunities through innovation. We are thrilled to be able to support Safe Haven Training in realising their growth plans.”

ART Business Loans business lending manager Roz Haque said: “Safe Haven Training are a great example of a thriving business looking to innovate and create employment opportunities in the region.”

Source Business Finance founder Paul Atkins said: “It’s great to see that Safe Haven Training can now embark on a new stage of growth thanks to the joint funding from UKSE and ART.

“At Source Business Finance we aim to find the right financial solutions for each business and the strength of the collaborative relationship with UKSE and ART have ensured the smooth completion of the funding.”

UKSE provides up to £1m in equity investment finance to support local businesses in the West Midlands area. UKSE’s equity finance package leaves the management team in control, patient capital from a supportive partner.

UKSE can also provide up to £200k in loan finance, without the need for company or personal security.

Established in 1975, UKSE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel UK Limited with a mission to enable and encourage businesses and the people behind them to create jobs, grow and prosper, within communities affected by current or historic changes in the steel industry and its jobs.

To date, UKSE has invested more than £115 million, supporting 8,000 businesses, stimulating the creation of an estimated 83,000 new jobs.

ART Business Loans are a community development financial institution who provide loans to businesses of up to £150,000, for any purpose across the West Midlands.