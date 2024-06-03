Galvanizing firm announced as finalists in regional awards

Wedge Group Galvanizing, of Willenhall, has been shortlisted in the sustainability category of the Midlands Family Business Awards, thanks to its commitment to investing in the future, its journey to net zero, and giving back to both employees and local communities.

Chris Woolridge, managing director at Wedge Group Galvanizing, said: “We’re delighted to have been recognised in the Midlands Family Business Awards. While we’re dedicated to delivering a high-standard service, our vision is to be the UK’s galvanizer of choice for our entire stakeholder community: our team, our customers, our suppliers, and those within our local areas. And we’re proud to have extended this further by taking a genuine interest and proactive approach to protecting our planet and making relevant provisions to do so.

“We do this because we genuinely believe it’s the right thing to do, and because we know it’s what our team, customers, suppliers and local communities want and need from us. But, it’s always a privilege when such activities are acknowledged externally and on a wider scale – and we hope it encourages other businesses to adopt similar approaches too.”

The Midlands Family Business Awards was established in 2010, aiming to shine a light on the region’s talented and successful family businesses.

“As the seventh generation of the family business, it’s an incredibly proud moment for the company to be acknowledged for the dedication and hard work of our entire team. Sustainability is an area that we’re incredibly passionate about, and we are continually working hard to make a difference.

“And while our business has grown over the years, allowing us to provide a truly national galvanizing service, our roots are undeniably embedded in Willenhall. It’s not just where our Head Office is proudly situated - in the recently renovated Little London School – but it’s here that the very first backyard galvanizing workshop originally began in 1869 by John Wedge," added Mr Woolridge.

Winners of the Midlands Family Business Awards will be announced at an official ceremony on October 3.

Wedge Group Galvanizing Ltd is the largest hot-dip galvanizing organisation in the UK with a history dating back over 150 years.