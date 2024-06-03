Florist opens shopping centre shop and plans behind-the-scene glimpse for 'wonderful customers'

Michelle Johnson, founder of Floral Glory, officially opened her doors at her new premises in Old Square Shopping Centre in Walsall on Saturday having moved from nearby Stafford Street.

Her move comes just before thousands of members of the floricultural industry come together on National Florist Day on June 8 – the first of its kind celebration will champion 'all that is wonderful' about flowers, floristry and the skilled florists themselves.

Michelle, a former social worker turned bespoke florist, is set to share her personal journey with flower fans alike in a 'Meet the Maker' showcase, which will be happening every day from now until June 8.

Michelle Johnson's new shop Floral Glory in the Old Square shopping centre, Walsall

During the week, the 'flower magician' will be sharing stories about flowers, tips on how to make them look special, host events in and around her shop, and plan local activities, giveaways and competitions, as well as designing a unique bouquet of the week in celebration of the first ever National Florist Day.