New trucks and change of name for driving school

It follows a change in name for HGV Training Midlands in Ezekiel Lane.

It is now The HGV School and part of a group of five training schools across the country.

Director and owner Shannan Paterson, who had a documentary (Queen of Trucks) on BBC in July 2022, is now the group commercial sales and operations director for LIFFT Group.

Walsall North Mp Eddie Hughs said: “It has been inspirational to follow Shannan's journey from coping with the huge challenges presented by the pandemic, to her partnership with LIFFT.

"She is an excellent role model for other young women, and I hope others will follow in her footsteps.”

Shannan will be overseeing all the driving schools.

The HGV School offers training for drivers starting their careers in the logistics industry and is helping address a shortage of HGV drivers across the industry.

It also provides CPC courses that qualified drivers need to complete annually