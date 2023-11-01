Annual profits grow for The APC

The Alternative Parcels Company made £6.9 million for 2022-2023.

Jonathan Smith, chief executive at The APC, said: “The APC is growing from a very strong foundation, despite the continued pressure that both our business and our competitors face. Reporting year-on-year growth is a positive result, which is largely spurred by the continued strength of our small and medium-sized business customer base, many of which have flourished, despite numerous economic headwinds over the last few years.

"We’re also encouraged by the consumer buying trends that we’ve seen, and the strong and steady parcel volumes across our network, which are showing a return to our pre-pandemic growth pattern.

"We remain committed to supporting and championing our customers across the network as they continue to build for the future, investing in our own business and workforce this year, to provide them with the best possible service.”

The APC made a number of investments in 2022-2023 to support delivery operations, including investment into its fleet with the introduction of 20 new double-deck trailers. The business also invested in its service offerings, making further enhancements to improve the customer and consumer experience; with photographic evidence of delivery at the doorstep, increased consumer advice messaging and enhanced reporting.

In addition to the investments in its business operations, The APC also continued to invest in its workforce, ensuring that employees have opportunities to develop, thrive and excel in an environment that embraces and supports people.

In a sector renowned for poor representation of women, The APC this year was proud to have achieved positive progress for its female employees with a 3.2 per cent gender pay gap. Women at The APC now earn slightly more on average than men.

Mr Smith said: “Our people are our most important asset as a business and I’m so pleased that our gender pay gap data is reflective of the value we place on fair equity and inclusion for all our employees.

"As a business we’ve worked hard to facilitate learning and development opportunities and create a work environment that removes barriers, and allows women to achieve their full potential within our business - unhindered by factors outside of their role. It’s encouraging that this continued investment and a subsequent increase in female participation in leadership and managerial roles is now shown through the data.”

The APC delivery network is owned and run by more than 100 independent local delivery and collection specialists.

For the fourth consecutive year, The APC was awarded a Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents' silver health and safety award.