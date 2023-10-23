Birmingham Airport

There was a £30.2 million profit for Birmingham Airport Holdings for the year to the end of March from a £22.3m loss in 2021-2022.

During the year the airport continued to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic with revenue growing from £67,5m to £152.1m.#

Passenger volumes recovered to 86 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. During the year it processed 10.5m passengers.

The increase was driven by strong demand for overseas travel, increases in airline capacity and the lifting of restrictions globally.

The recovery has continued into 2023-2024.

Last week the airport announced it had reached the halfway point of its £50m new security hall which forms part of a £300m capital investment programme.

The airport will be sponsoring the FIG World Trampoline Championships 2023.

More than 1,000 gymnasts from over 40 countries are expected to compete at this primary qualification event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The competition is taking place at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham from November 9 to 19.

Dominic Elsom, championship director, said: “I’m delighted to confirm Birmingham Airport as a sponsor for the FIG World Trampoline Championships 2023. Their strategic goals align with ours in relation to a sustainable legacy and I know their support will be key to ensuring the best start for our international guests, creating the perfect platform for world-class performances.”