UK's biggest charging hub opens at NEC

Paul Thandi, NEC Group chaiman; Reza Shaybani, EV Networ; Lord Barker, EV Network, Andy Street andf Olivia Hall, EV Network

The gigahub will serve the annual seven million visitors to the site near Birmingham.

It was officially opened today, September7 by The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt who said: “This is the biggest private investment in electric charging in the UK and is a huge vote of confidence in Britain’s role as a leader in green industries.

“The ground-breaking site will be a major transport hub for the future and marks a significant step in our rollout of electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country”."

The gigahub is accessed via the main NEC Campus through road, less than a mile from junction 6 on the M42.

It is capable of charging 180 EVs simultaneously with 16 ultra-fas 300 kilowatt DC chargers, of which two are designated accessible bays.

These ultra-fast chargers are capable of charging 30 EVs simultaneously. The site also has a further 150 points for 7KW charging including additional designated accessible bays.

All visitors to the gigahub will have access to a new Starbucks Coffee drive thru.

The EV Network as investor for this multi-million pound project, designed, developed, and constructed the EV charging gigahub after signing a long-term contract with the NEC Group to bring EV charging infrastructure to the entire campus and working with bp pulse on several projects launched throughout 2023

Paul Thandi, chairman of NEC Group, said: “We are proud to contribute to the UK Government’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy. Working in collaboration with EVN and bp pulse, the opening of our EV charging hub provides NEC Campus customers, commuters, and those working for local regional or national businesses, a reliable and convenient way to recharge and support a lower carbon travel future.