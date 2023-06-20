Wheelbarrow manufacturer on a roll with £80k investment in robotics

Some of the firm's wheelbarrows

The Walsall Wheelbarrow Company is one of the UK’s largest suppliers of wheelbarrows and has seen a surge in demand for its products following the post-pandemic DIY and construction boom. To meet the surge in demand, the wheelbarrow manufacturer has purchased a powered end changer with the support of an £80,000 asset finance package from Lloyds Bank.

The business supplies to retailers such as B&Q, Screwfix and Argos, as well as to trade distributors serving the construction, agriculture and builders sectors. The firms’ new robotic system welds together the frame of the wheelbarrow and is capable of manufacturing 600 to 700 frames per eight-hour workday, up to a 75 per cent increase on the 400 typically produced manually. The new system is also more energy and material efficient, meaning it is capable of producing a greater volume of product from the same raw materials.

The family’s history in the trade dates to the 1940s, when grandfather Joshua Thacker invented the first steel wheelbarrow to help rebuild Britain after the Second World War. Today, the £10 million turnover business is run by his two grandsons and daughter-in-law and employs 49 people. The latest purchase is part of wider modernisation and automation of the business. The manufacturer currently has 21 robotic systems deployed across their plant at various stages of production, all funded by Lloyds Bank.

Jonathan Thacker, operations director at The Walsall Wheelbarrows Company, said: “Manufacturing, like many industries, is facing labour and materials shortages. By automating as many of our processes as possible, we can ensure we’re using our people and raw materials more efficiently. This will help us produce a higher volume of product to meet demand from customers, while keeping our costs low.

“Lloyds Bank has been a huge support throughout our automation journey, providing us with industry expertise and the financial tools to help us modernise our operations. We look forward to working with them in the future as we innovate and grow the business.”

Phil Davies, relationship director at Lloyds Bank, said: “We’ve supported the Walsall Wheelbarrow Company since the business was established in 1995, and have been by their side as they’ve built the brand, becoming a supplier to some of the best-known retailers in the UK.