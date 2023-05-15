Timber business winding down in Wolverhampton with 61 losing jobs

There have been 140 redundancies at Robinson Manufacturing

The timber frame and truss firm appointed administrators Paul Meadows and Matt Cowlishaw, of Teneo Financial Advisory, who secured a pre-pack deal for Robinson Manufacturing’s Ebbw Vale site.

Solihull-based truss manufacturer Wyckham Blackwell has purchased the business and its assets.

Operations in Wellingborough and Essex will be wound down with another 79 staff being made redundant there.

The site at Sutherland Avenue, Wolverhampton, has not yet completely closed.

Only 11 members of staff have been retained to assist administrators close down the businesses.

Stephen Thompstone, chief executive of Solihull-based Wyckham Blackwell Group said: “We are looking forward to working with our new team at Ebbw Vale, going forward the branch will trade as Crendon Timber Frame.