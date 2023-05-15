Notification Settings

Timber business winding down in Wolverhampton with 61 losing jobs

Robinson Manufacturing is winding down operations in Wolverhampton after entering administration with 61 staff being made redundant.

There have been 140 redundancies at Robinson Manufacturing
The timber frame and truss firm appointed administrators Paul Meadows and Matt Cowlishaw, of Teneo Financial Advisory, who secured a pre-pack deal for Robinson Manufacturing’s Ebbw Vale site.

Solihull-based truss manufacturer Wyckham Blackwell has purchased the business and its assets.

Operations in Wellingborough and Essex will be wound down with another 79 staff being made redundant there.

The site at Sutherland Avenue, Wolverhampton, has not yet completely closed.

Only 11 members of staff have been retained to assist administrators close down the businesses.

Stephen Thompstone, chief executive of Solihull-based Wyckham Blackwell Group said: “We are looking forward to working with our new team at Ebbw Vale, going forward the branch will trade as Crendon Timber Frame.

“We will invest in improving their premises, machinery, transport and processes as we integrate with our established Crendon Timber Engineering branch network.”

