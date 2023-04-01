Notification Settings

Dudley pub with seven bedrooms on the market for same price as a house

By Lauren Hill

A stylish pub with seven bedrooms above is still on the market for about the same price as your average three-bed home.

The Swan Inn in Sedgley welcomes its last customers in February. Picture: Rightmove
The Swan Inn in Dudley is being marketed by Matthew Phillips Surveyors, who say the pub was trading until recently but is now being sold for £275,000.

The pub closed down in February, announcing on Facebook: "It is with sad regret that our final weekend has come, so why not join us for our final weekend and party with us for our final Swan 'til one."

One of the seating areas. Picture: Rightmove
The pub expands far out at the back. Picture: Rightmove

The grade-II listed building is located in a conservation area, and has a spacious beer garden from which visitors can see for miles.

Above the pub is seven bedrooms – on the first floor is five bedrooms, a shower room, bathroom, and toilet, and on the second floor, a bedroom with an en-suite and another bedroom with a separate toilet.

The pub was recently refurbished. Picture: Rightmove

An agent from Matthew Phillips said "all rooms need a refurbishment" but that the property has "a lot of potential".

The listing on Rightmove reads: "The Swan Inn directly adjoins the former Barclays Bank to the east and the Sedgley Conservative Club to the west. The pub adjoins the main shopping facilities and is in the heart of the evening entertainment circuit. Sedgley Town Centre is surrounded by housing providing an immediate residential catchment.

The beer garden. Picture: Rightmove

"Wolverhampton lies 3 miles to the north and Dudley 3 miles to the southeast.

"Internally, the trading area is laid out as one open bar, arranged in three separate seating areas. The trading area features part carpet tiles, part timber floor, tongue and groove panelling to dado, various original Inglenook fireplaces with wood-burners and ceiling timbers.

An outdoor patio. Picture: Rightmove

"A corridor leads to the customer lavatories and to the catering kitchen. A bedsit lies adjoining the trading area. Extensive brick, vaulted beer cellar is in the basement with drop to the rear."

The listing can be found on Rightmove.

