Whiteout fails to thwart Strand celebration

BUSINESS COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 09/03/202 Grand opening of refurbed Strand House, Premier Business Park. Company also marking 30 years. Pictured centre left ready to cut is Christine Franks, her daughter Catherine Franks and with the cake, MD Steve Marshall

Fortunately, most of their guests were not deterred by the snowfall, with 70 people in attendance, including staff, suppliers, customers and media.

This included representatives from Athmer, who travelled from Germany, to support its UK distributor and Simon Forrester, Chief Executive Officer of the Guild of Architectural Ironmongers. They toured the newly refurbished Strand House on Premier Business Park, Long Street, Walsall, where the company has been located for more than 30 years.

Christine Franks, the wife of company founder, the late Jonathan Franks, carried out the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“I know that Jonathan would have been extremely proud to see how Strand Hardware has flourished,” she said.

The building has had a radical make over resulting in a more modern, open plan work space for its expanding team. It also includes a hi-tech reception and energy efficient measures including better insulation and motion sensor lighting.

Many of the materials used in the project were sourced from suppliers and clients including new windows, fire doors, electricals, plumbing, furniture, decoration, carpeting and signage, along with some of its own ironmongery products.

Guests were treated to refreshments and goody bags and a special cake was created to mark the event.

Managing director Steve Marshall said: “The completion of the refurbishment project has taken many months of planning, organisation, disruption and hard work from all concerned. Those who had visited us before will no doubt see a vast improvement in our working environment, and our environmental credentials.

“Since the dear late Mr Jonathan Franks set up the company in 1992, Strand Hardware has gone from strength-to-strength, navigating its way through many national and global challenges, while always sitting solidly on its impeccable financial foundations.”

He also paid tribute to Strand’s ‘family’ – its 21-strong workforce and Jonathan’s daughter, Catherine Franks who took over as managing director in 2005 and now chairs its board.