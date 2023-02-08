The Swan in Sedgley will be open for a final weekend

The Swan Inn in Gospel End Street, Sedgley, will be open for one final time from Friday to Sunday.

Announcing the closing down weekend on Facebook, Mark Bradley, who leases the premises, said: "I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all ourr customers for your support over the years."

The final "Swan 'Till One" karaoke nights will be on Friday and Sunday.

The historic pub and hotel is on the market for £275,000 – and has already gained a lot of interest.

The Grade II listed building is described as a pub/development site and is being sold through Sutton Coldfield commercial property business Matthew Phillips Surveyors.

It is available with vacant possession.

The pub is owned by the Solihull-based Stonegate Pub Company.

The freehold premises has 2,626 sq ft on the ground floor with bedrooms upstairs. It has a beer garden and 0.2 acres of grounds including a 10-space car park to the rear off Ettymore Road.