Sedgley pub and hotel up for sale at £275,000

The Swan Inn is up for sale at £275,000

The Swan Inn in Gospel End Street, described as a pub/development site, is being sold through Sutton Coldfield commercial property business Matthew Phillips Surveyors.

Director Matthew Phillips said it was being sold by the owner because of recent performance.

It went up for sale this month and is available with vacant possession.

"There has already been quite a lot of interest in the Swan," said Mr Phillips.

The pub is owned by the Solihull-based Stonegate Pub Company.

The Swan, opposite All Saints Parish Church and next to the village's Conservative club, underwent refurbishment before it reopened after the first coronavirus lockdown in July 2020.

The freehold premises has 2,626 sq ft on the ground floor with bedrooms upstairs.

It has a beer garden and 0.2 acres of grounds including a 10-space car park to the rear off Ettymore Road.

The pub has been managed by Jason Cooper, who also manages Marley's Bar in the village's High Street, since March 2020. The leaseholder is Mark Bradley.

It currently only opens Friday to Sunday, with karaoke nights until 1am on Fridays and Sundays.

There is also a function room which is hired out for special events.

The Swan Inn, which dates from the early 19th Century, has been Grade II listed since 1976.