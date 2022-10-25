'We might not be here by Christmas': Legendary Netherton pub Ma Pardoes struggles in cost crisis

Head brewer Paul Cooksey (left) and licensee Tim Newey

The legendary Old Swan Inn, known locally as Ma Pardoes, is struggling to keep the doors open and the heat on as the pub fights to get consistent customers to the bar.

The pub, first established in 1835 on Halesowen Road, Netherton, is one of the last remaining true old-fashioned pubs in the Black Country, boasting home-cooked food and ales brewed on site.

Now Tim Newey, pub landlord, points to a lack of customers and financial foresight for the troubles.

He said: “Nothing is set in stone, but we are doing out very best. We just haven’t got the customers we used to.

“The overheads are increasing as time goes. We haven’t really had any help with the rent, no help with the rates, we made an application for a rates review in November which is still ongoing.”

The pub recently had a rate increase of around 60 per cent, making it even harder for the alehouse landlord to pay back the post-Covid loans.

Mr Newey, who pulled his first pint in the pub at 18, points to the Covid 'bounce back loan' as part of the reason. He said: “We took out the £50,000 bounce back loan which at the time we didn’t need, but were advised to take out.

“When Covid was extended, £50,000 doesn’t really go very far, everything adds up, if I had the benefit of hindsight I honestly wouldn’t have taken the advice to take the loan.”

Not one to listen to the last call bell, Tim plans on fighting to keep the doors open. He said: “While myself and the staff are doing their very best to keep the pub going, if we can’t get the customers through the doors then this just can’t last.

"If things don’t improve drastically, then we won’t be around by Christmas.”

The pub was established in 1835 before being taken over by the namesake Doris and Fred Pardoe in 1932 . It has been known locally as Ma Pardoes since then to locals, with few calling it The Old Swan Inn.

Mr Newey and head brewer Paul Cooksey plan on fighting to keep the doors open.