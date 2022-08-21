'Loved working for him': Former employees of Mr Poundland Keith Smith remember a kind boss

Keith Smith, founder of Poundland.

Keith Smith, who founded Poundland with his son in 1990, died earlier this week aged 79 at his home, Ludstone Hall, Claverley.

Dozens of people have taken to social media to pay tribute to Mr Smith, who co-founded the budget retailer with his son, Steve Smith.

Some of the comments left on the Express & Star Facebook page paid great tributes to Keith, many from people who worked for him.

One person said on Facebook: "An absolute gentleman and a pleasure to work for/with. A huge loss for the family and all who knew him. RIP Keith."

Peter Crump said: "I have met this man on a few occasions. A lovely, modest, down to earth man who got his success through sheer hard work and determination. I'm very sad to read this news indeed and my thoughts are with his family and his friends who all should be proud to have called him either family or a friend.

"God bless you Keith and may you rest in peace. You were most importantly of all a lovely bloke."

Another comment, from Mark Copson highlighted the generosity of Mr Smith, he said: "Loved working for Keith, he gave me my first job in Poundland and paid me out his own pocket as I missed the cut off for Poundland - such a nice man."

Gillian Finch added: "So sorry to hear, top bloke - he always looked after his employees."

Keith Smith, founder of Poundland

Barry Williams said: "It was sad news for everyone here at Poundland to hear the news that Keith had passed away.

“The fact the business he founded 30-plus years ago with his son Steve continues to thrive, is frankly the best tribute any of us could make to him.

“His entrepreneurial spirit is rightly legendary – and the vision that led him from Bilston market to the first Poundland in Burton upon Trent and then the sale of a tremendous business 12 years later, will remain an inspiration for all of us here at Poundland for years to come.