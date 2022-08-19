Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Poundland tribute to pioneering founder

By John CorserWalsallBusinessPublished:

The managing director of Walsall-based Poundland had paid tribute to one of the retail chain's founders.

Keith Smith at, Ludstone Hall
Keith Smith at, Ludstone Hall

Keith Smith died earlier this week aged 79 at his home – Ludstone Hall, Claverley.

Barry Williams said: “It was sad news for everyone here at Poundland to hear the news that Keith had passed away.

“The fact the business he founded 30-plus years ago with his son Steve continues to thrive, is frankly the best tribute any of us could make to him.

“His entrepreneurial spirit is rightly legendary – and the vision that led him from Bilston market to the first Poundland in Burton upon Trent and then the sale of a tremendous business 12 years later, will remain an inspiration for all of us here at Poundland for years to come.

“Keith’s legacy is immense – establishing a business that continues to drive down the cost of living for ordinary families in 2022, deserves its own place in British retail history.”

Business
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News