Poundland tribute to pioneering founder

Keith Smith at, Ludstone Hall

Keith Smith died earlier this week aged 79 at his home – Ludstone Hall, Claverley.

Barry Williams said: “It was sad news for everyone here at Poundland to hear the news that Keith had passed away.

“The fact the business he founded 30-plus years ago with his son Steve continues to thrive, is frankly the best tribute any of us could make to him.

“His entrepreneurial spirit is rightly legendary – and the vision that led him from Bilston market to the first Poundland in Burton upon Trent and then the sale of a tremendous business 12 years later, will remain an inspiration for all of us here at Poundland for years to come.