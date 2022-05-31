Notification Settings

Shifnal wine bar and restaurant for sale at £875k

By Paul Jenkins

A popular Shifnal wine bar and restaurant is on the market – following in the footsteps of its sister venue in Shrewsbury.

Odfellows in Shifnal is up for sale at £875,000
Ross Ireland of the Odley Inns company is offering the freehold of the Odfellows Wine Bar for £875,000 and says he is close to a sale.

It comes shortly after the companies other pub, The Coach and Horses in Swan Hill, Shrewsbury was also put on the market.

The Odfellows, in Market Place has been in the same ownership since 1987 – and was brought out by Mr Ireland in 1996 when he brought the company which owned it.

It has been run by manager and chef Matt Jones for 26 years and has become a mainstay of Shifnal's social scene, being popular with diners and evening revellers.

But Matt is looking to take a step back after some ill health and Mr Ireland said it would be a good opportunity for anyone looking to buy an established business.

He said: "It is a popular venue and there is potential for anyone to develop it as they wish because there are seven letting rooms that could potentially be converted into bedrooms or used for meetings."

"Matt is looking to step down, similar to Dean Morris at the Coach and Horses, he has done 26 years behind the bar and established the venue as a very popular one in Shifnal and one that can be taken on and developed in the way a new landlord would wish."

