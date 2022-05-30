Street food brand opens first restaurant in Lichfield

Patty Freaks

Patty Freaks has agreed a five-year lease on a 1,300 sq ft unit at City Arcade in Lichfield.

Agents Burley Browne who secured the letting, acting behalf of a private landlord and owner of City Arcade, have also in the last couple of years agreed leases with Otto Pizza and Mexican restaurant Los Banditos at the arcade.

Director David Hemming said: “The arrival of Patty Freaks represents a great vote of confidence in Lichfield. They are a street food operator and this is their first restaurant which I’m sure will prove to be very popular. I’m looking forward to seeing it thrive.

“We are bringing in a great mix of new, independent, young and exciting restaurant operators which, when combined with well-known national names, makes Lichfield a very attractive food destination."

He added: “City Arcade was acquired around six years ago and the landlord invested heavily in a thorough refurbishment with the aim of creating a high quality leisure and retail destination. We are delighted that this has been achieved and the arcade is now fully let.”