Think tank announced at conference

The launch of the Think Tank

The business support organisation welcomed leaders to its major economic business conference andthe Think Tank’s inaugural meeting took place for leaders to discuss the key issues and topics the group will focus on over the coming months.

The Think Tank, created by the 160-year-old chamber, will generate awareness and leadership on key economic issues which affect not just chamber members, but the wider region as a whole.

Chamber president and chairman of the Black Country Think Tank, Jude Thompson said: “​This new Think Tank will set focus for our policy work, inform what and how we lobby decision makers on and use the incredible wealth of local business knowledge to seize opportunities. Our Chamber has sat at the heart of the local business community since the 1800’s and this new group will make sure we remain modern, focused and a powerful business led voice for a long time to come.

“The room was energised by our debate during the inaugural meeting this week and as a result, our policy work for next year we will focus on skills, the region’s transport issues and how we work to promote the image of the Black Country.

“The chamber has a commitment to connecting, supporting and representing its members and this new Think Tank will widen its work and see benefits for the Black Country as a whole.”

The role of the Black Country Think Tank will be to ensure political engagement and play a proactive role to sit in the driving seat whilst using the vast expertise of its membership.