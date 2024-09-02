Grace, 10, is set to take on one of Lichfield's greatest honours - here's why

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Grace will make history when she stands in for Cathy Woods, Sheriff of Lichfield, for the 471st sheriff's ride around the 15th century boundaries of the city.

"I can’t wait to be part of the ride," says Grace, who was earlier this year appointed as the Lichfield's first Junior Sheriff.

"I will be travelling with my mum, leaving the city in a horse and carriage.

"To be the first ever Junior Sheriff is amazing, I can’t wait to see all the horses and the cyclists travel around the 16-mile course."

The procession is normally led by the Sheriff of Lichfield, but this year's Sheriff, Cathy Woods, is unable to carry out the function due to health and mobility problems. She says she is delighted Grace will be able to step into the breach.

Forty horses will take part in this year's event, with Olympic gold medallist Jane Holderness-Roddam also joining the ride. Cyclists have also been invited to join them, to broaden the appeal of the tradition.

The ride taking place in 2010

The event dates back to 1553, when Gregorie Stonynge, the city's first sheriff, was commanded by Queen Mary to carry out a patrol around its boundaries to mark the granting of its royal charter. The tradition has continued, in some form or other, every year since – although it had to be scaled back considerably following Covid restrictions.

"This year will be the first time since 2019 when the full course has been carried out," says the man responsible for mapping out the route, clerk of the course Nick Sedgwick. "During lockdown, we did it in a 4x4, but we weren't allowed to use the horses. Last year we did half the course, but this is the first time we will cover it all."

Nick, a former sheriff who also holds the post of Lichfield's ale taster, says one of the biggest challenges is navigating the farmers' crops in the run-up to harvest.

"A lot of the old boundaries go through private land, it's not all along public rights of way," he says.

"Some years, hundreds of people will turn out to watch us."

And while the tradition is very old, it still has to comply with modern-day health-and-safety requirements, meaning that a great deal of planning is necessary.

"We are very conscious of safety," says Nick. "With us on the road we have a vet in a 4x4, paramedics and an equine ambulance, so if someone falls off we can step in right away."

Pete Isaacson and Ian Hayter, back left, Robyne Reid, Daryl Brown and Sue Lowe prepare for Saturday's Lichfield Sheriff's Ride

The Queen's granting of the charter in 1553 was an important event Lichfield's history. Not only did it mark out the boundaries of the city, it also saw Lichfield break away from Staffordshire, becoming a city in its own right. The charter commanded the Sheriff to 'perambulate the new county and city annually on the feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary,'.

The organisation of the event has been taken over by The Lichfield Shrievalty Association, a group of former sheriffs, also including Simon Price, chief executive of the Arthur Price cutlery manufacture which is sponsoring the event.

"I thought I could ride a horse until I did the Sheriff's Ride," jokes Simon, saying that six-hour ride proved more arduous than he expected. He was the driving force behind the appointment of a junior sheriff, to encourage the younger generation to take more interest in the city's history. He has also founded the Arthur Price Children’s Fund, to help more youngsters experience horse-riding for the first time. The association has also appointed an official ride Historian, Jonathan ‘Jono’ Oates, who will visit schools, explaining the story behind the event. Also, to widen community involvement in the event, cyclists will also join the horses.

Simon says his aim is to make the event relevant for today’s society, attracting the next generation and helping the local economy by bringing in people from outside the usual groups to participate.

"The Shrievalty Association, a group of volunteers, has done an amazing job in organising this year's event, and I’d like to thank them for their efforts to help create a lasting legacy for the people of the area.”

The Sheriff's Ride in 1910

Daryl Brown, another former sheriff, says the Shrievalty Association's intention is to constantly improve the event, and is already looking forward to next year when the city will also host the National Association Of City and Town Sheriffs' conference weekend.

"It will see sheriffs from all over the country coming to Lichfield," he says.

"It will be an amazing few days to showcase Lichfield not forgetting bringing in new income to local hotels, restaurants and bars."

Young sheriff Grace Francis, 10, with Simon and James Price of headline sponsor Arthur Price

The ride starts from the Guildhall in Bore Street at 10am, passing through Bird Street and Beacon Street, before stopping at the green space by the Co-op car park about 11.15. It will then go through Burton Old Road and Cappers Lane, before returning to Beacon Street about 4pm, and passing through the city under the escort of the sword and mace bearers of Cathedral Lodge as they make their way to the Cathedral for about 4.30pm.

"It will be quite the spectacle," says Nick. "Horses, cyclists and it’s the only event of its type in the UK.

"We want the community to celebrate the city and as with all the amazing free events in Lichfield, support the local economy."