'I'm a nurse and have spent four decades raising £10 million for cancer care'

Ros started her illustrious career working in hospitals in the region - mainly in Dudley - specialising in cancer treatment and recovery.

But she soon noticed patients didn't have all the equipment they needed to get better so immediately took action, planning ways to raise the money needed to transform her workplace.

She set about putting on fundraisers constantly and with the help of her colleagues was able to bring in much needed equipment like facilities for patients, chemotherapy-at-home services and a brand new dedicated unit costing in the region of £1.1million.

Catching a bug for the work from the incredible progress that had been made, Ros, from Coseley, carried on throughout her entire professional career, even becoming a founder - the last surviving founder - of the Georgina Unit Charity shop, based in Tipton.

The local hero has been featured in newspapers, won awards and helped thousands of patients over the years, some of whom are still friends of hers to this day and credits her success to never being one to accept when 'something needs fixing', taking it upon herself to get it fixed.

Roslyne Bratt-Wyton,76, Formerly a Senior Nurse at Russells Hall Hospital and has raised millions for charity

A proud moment when she was featured in the Nursing Standard in 1998

A ball coming up is the next fundraiser

She said: "I've been fundraising for 40 years, we started doing it to get a proper cancer unit for the patients and managed to do just that 26 years ago.